Ad agencies enter ‘wait mode’ amid India-Pak tensions; WFH begins, client meets deferred, projects paused

The Indian advertising industry is bracing for uncertainty as geopolitical tensions and the unexpected pause in the Indian Premier League (IPL) create a climate of caution. Agencies across key metros are closely monitoring the situation, with several initiating short-term work-from-home (WFH) plans and postponing client meetings and travel.

While a full-blown industry-wide shift to remote work hasn’t been declared yet, the tone is one of heightened vigilance and preparedness.

Multinational ad agency including dentsu and PR firm MSL have already rolled out WFH mandates for at least a week. Other agencies, particularly those with offices in cities on high alert, are keeping a close eye on developments, balancing employee safety with client commitments.

Nisha Singhania, co-founder and CEO of Infectious Advertising, said responses depend on geographic context. “It depends on which cities you're operating in—if it's in any city where there is tension, then surely one should do that. However, there is also a lot of panic and fake news going around, so we urge people to only follow authentic news,” she cautioned. Infectious, based in Mumbai, has not initiated WFH as of yet.

At Rediffusion, Chairman Sandeep Goyal confirmed that while travel plans are already being affected, the agency is still in monitoring mode.

“Travel has turned negative. We had a client conference scheduled in Goa, and it has been called off. Not much impact otherwise in Mumbai. Delhi is a bit more tensed,” he noted, adding that the agency’s Delhi office has not initiated remote work yet. “It’s a wait and watch situation.”

Another top advertising firm, requesting anonymity, reflected the same sentiment—no formal shift to WFH yet, but the situation is under constant scrutiny.

“Flights are getting cancelled. And since projects are put on hold due to the IPL pause, everything is at a standstill,” shared the CEO of another leading ad firm on condition of anonymity. “But we'll know more only when the week starts on Monday.” The disruption of the IPL—one of the biggest advertising events of the season—has added to the sense of inertia within the industry, with multiple campaign plans suddenly on hold.

Abhik Santara, director and CEO at Atom Network, said employee safety is the top priority. “We are keeping a very close watch on the situation. Our Mumbai office is bigger than Delhi, and our HR is evaluating all options to keep our people safe first. A final call will be taken soon,” he stated. Atom is also being cautious with the brand messaging it puts out, refraining from using client platforms to comment on ongoing developments.

Meanwhile, across corporate India, large business groups and multinational companies have already started issuing advisories. From manufacturing units near the border regions of Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat to consulting giants like Deloitte, KPMG, EY, and tech firms like HCLTech and Tech Mahindra, internal safety communications have become routine.

These advisories cover protocols for both domestic and international travel, especially for employees in the Delhi-NCR region and other northern parts of the country currently on high alert. Senior executives have been instructed to defer site visits and travel plans until further notice.

An executive at a top FMCG company said the key priority is ensuring the safety of all personnel—from factory floor workers to office staff. “We’ve empowered employees to make their own decisions based on their comfort and safety. They’re encouraged to come to the office only if they feel it poses no risk,” the executive noted.