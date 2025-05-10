            
India temporarily shuts 32 airports amid India-Pakistan tensions

Civil flights halted across northern and western India from May 9-15; Delhi Airport resumes normal operations, issues passenger advisory amid security concerns.

By  Storyboard18May 10, 2025 12:17 PM
The step, taken due to "operational reasons," comes amid heightened military readiness in the region following tensions between India and Pakistan. (Image credits: Unsplash)

In a significant move impacting air travel across northern and western India, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced the temporary closure of 32 airports for all civil flight operations from May 9 until 0529 IST on May 15, 2025.

The step, taken due to "operational reasons," comes amid heightened military readiness in the region following tensions between India and Pakistan.

The NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued by aviation authorities affects airports in strategically sensitive and high-traffic zones, including Amritsar, Srinagar, Chandigarh, Jammu, Jaisalmer, Bhuj, and Leh, among others. These airports will not handle any civil flight operations during the closure window.

Here is the complete list of affected airports:

Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise, and Uttarlai.

Additionally, 25 Air Traffic Service (ATS) route segments across the Delhi and Mumbai Flight Information Regions have also been suspended for civilian use.

The revised NOTAM (G0555/25) restricts these segments from ground level to unlimited altitude until 2359 UTC on May 14 (0529 IST, May 15).

Airlines have been advised to reroute flights and coordinate with ATC units to ensure safety and minimize passenger disruption. International carriers flying over Indian airspace may also face route adjustments and delays.

Delhi Airport issued travel advisory

Meanwhile, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has resumed normal operations but issued a passenger advisory amid ongoing security concerns.

"Delhi Airport operations continue to remain normal. However, due to evolving airspace conditions and enhanced security measures as directed by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, some flight schedules may be impacted and security processing times could be longer," the airport said in its latest update on X (formerly Twitter).

Passengers flying to or from Delhi have been further advised to:

- Stay informed through updates from their respective airlines

- Follow hand baggage and check-in luggage regulations

- Arrive early to allow for potential delays at security checkpoints

- Cooperate with airline and security staff for smooth facilitation

- Check flight status via their airline or the official Delhi Airport website

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and further decisions will depend on evolving regional developments. Passengers are encouraged to remain updated via official airline channels and the Delhi Airport website.


First Published on May 10, 2025 11:50 AM

