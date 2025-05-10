            

India and Pakistan agree to immediate ceasefire

US President Trump and Secretary of State Rubio confirm breakthrough; India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri says DGMOs to resume talks on May 12.

By  Storyboard18May 10, 2025 6:49 PM
India and Pakistan agree to immediate ceasefire
Addressing the media at a press briefing, Misri revealed that the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan contacted his Indian counterpart at 3 PM today to confirm the agreement. They will talk again on May 12.

In a significant diplomatic development, India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire beginning 5 PM on Saturday, May 10, according to Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Addressing the media at a press briefing, Misri revealed that the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan contacted his Indian counterpart at 3 PM today to confirm the agreement. They will talk again on May 12.

The ceasefire announcement comes shortly after US President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social account: "India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Reinforcing this statement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio took to X (formerly Twitter) to say that over the past 48 hours, he and US Vice President JD Vance were in active contact with senior Indian and Pakistani officials. “I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site,” Rubio posted.


Tags
First Published on May 10, 2025 6:40 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Amazon’s Zahid Khan explains big bet on influencers with launch of 'Elevate Program'

Amazon’s Zahid Khan explains big bet on influencers with launch of 'Elevate Program'

How it Works

Big tech's role?: Misinformation outpaced moderation as India-Pak tensions ignited digital crossfire

Big tech's role?: Misinformation outpaced moderation as India-Pak tensions ignited digital crossfire

How it Works

IPL eyes mid-May restart following India-Pakistan ceasefire

IPL eyes mid-May restart following India-Pakistan ceasefire

How it Works

PwC lays off 1,500 employees in the US amid restructuring and slowing growth

PwC lays off 1,500 employees in the US amid restructuring and slowing growth

How it Works

MHA issues advisory to media channels against use of Civil Defence air raid sirens in programming

MHA issues advisory to media channels against use of Civil Defence air raid sirens in programming

How it Works

India-Pak border tensions threaten H1 OOH adex; key inventories in high-alert zones underutilised

India-Pak border tensions threaten H1 OOH adex; key inventories in high-alert zones underutilised

How it Works

India temporarily shuts 32 airports amid India-Pakistan tensions

India temporarily shuts 32 airports amid India-Pakistan tensions