India and Pakistan agree to immediate ceasefire

ADVERTISEMENT
In a significant diplomatic development, India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire beginning 5 PM on Saturday, May 10, according to Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
Addressing the media at a press briefing, Misri revealed that the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan contacted his Indian counterpart at 3 PM today to confirm the agreement. They will talk again on May 12.
The ceasefire announcement comes shortly after US President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social account: "India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"
Read More: MHA issues advisory to media channels against use of Civil Defence air raid sirens in programming
May 10, 2025
Over the past 48 hours, @VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit…— Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 10, 2025
Reinforcing this statement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio took to X (formerly Twitter) to say that over the past 48 hours, he and US Vice President JD Vance were in active contact with senior Indian and Pakistani officials. “I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site,” Rubio posted.