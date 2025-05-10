India has ample food stocks, no shortage of essentials: Pralhad Joshi

The Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New & Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi has emphasized that there’s no shortage of essential commodities in the country. “I want to assure everyone that we currently have stocks many times higher than the normal requirement—whether it is rice, wheat, or pulses such as chana, tur, masoor, or moong. There is absolutely no shortage, and citizens are advised not to panic or rush to the markets to purchase food grains,” he said.

The Union Minister has firmly cautioned not to fall prey to misleading reports. In a tweet he said, “Don’t believe in propaganda messages regarding food stocks in the country. We have ample food stocks, far exceeding required norms. DONT PAY HEED TO SUCH MESSAGES. Traders, wholesalers, retailers or business entities which engage in trading of Essential Commodities are directed to cooperate with Law Enforcement agencies. Any person indulging in hoarding or stockpiling, shall be prosecuted under relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act.”

The current Rice stock stands at 356.42 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) against a buffer norm of 135 LMT. Similarly, Wheat stock is 383.32 LMT against a buffer norm of 276 LMT. Additionally, India currently holds approximately 17 LMT of edible oil stocks.

The ongoing sugar season started with a carry-over stock of 79 LMT. Production is estimated at 262 LMT, after accounting for the diversion of 34 LMT for ethanol production.