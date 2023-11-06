comScore

How it Works

Rashmika Mandanna deepfake viral video: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar reacts, says ‘dangerous, damaging’

As ‘deepfake’ video menace increases, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said platforms need to tackle the problem of deepfakes, calls them dangerous and damaging form of misinformation.

By  Storyboard18Nov 6, 2023 1:51 PM
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake viral video: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar reacts, says ‘dangerous, damaging’
Amitabh Bachchan who played the role of Mandanna's father in 'Good Bye' supported the actor and called for a legal action. (Representative Image: Hiroshi Kimura via Unsplash)

The viral video of actress Rashmika Mandanna took the internet by storm, garnering more than 14 million views since being put up online. This raises the question about the legal framework of deepfake cases in India. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar responded to a deepfake video of the actor saying that such "damaging form of misinformation need to be dealt with by platforms".

Deepfakes are the 21st century’s answer to Photoshopping, deepfakes use artificial intelligence called deep learning to create images of fake events.

Amitabh Bachchan who played the role of Mandanna's father in 'Good Bye' supported the actor and called for a legal action.

Taking to X, the Union Minister of State (MoS) for IT said that the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "committed to ensuring [the] safety and trust" of all citizens using the internet.

Referring to the IT rules notified in April 2023, the Union Minister referred to the IT rules notified in April 2023 and made it clear that the guidelines that social media platforms must abide by as it a "legal obligation". Chandrasekhar said that all platforms must "ensure no misinformation is posted by any user" and that "when reported by any user of [the] government, misinformation is removed in 36 hours".

He specified that incase social media platforms fail to comply with the rules, then rule 7 will be applied and "platforms can be taken to court by [the] aggrieved person under provisions of [the] IPC".


Tags
First Published on Nov 6, 2023 1:51 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

India grants a week's reprieve for social media platforms to combat deepfakes

India grants a week's reprieve for social media platforms to combat deepfakes

How it Works

New Broadcasting Bill raises concerns over freedom, impact on news genre

New Broadcasting Bill raises concerns over freedom, impact on news genre

How it Works

Elon Musk now gives Paris Hilton an earful as her company pulls ads from X

Elon Musk now gives Paris Hilton an earful as her company pulls ads from X

How it Works

TV ad volumes in news genre shows growth, Reckitt Benckiser dominates July-Sep quarter

TV ad volumes in news genre shows growth, Reckitt Benckiser dominates July-Sep quarter

How it Works

What streaming services can learn from direct to consumer companies

What streaming services can learn from direct to consumer companies

How it Works

VC funding in Indian startups sinks to a 6-year low in November

VC funding in Indian startups sinks to a 6-year low in November

How it Works

Does a better title make a better executive? The how’s and why’s of job title generosity

Does a better title make a better executive? The how’s and why’s of job title generosity

How it Works

Central Consumer Protection Authority issues guidelines to provide for the prevention and regulation of dark patterns

Central Consumer Protection Authority issues guidelines to provide for the prevention and regulation of dark patterns