The trio of video, social and retail to lead India’s adex growth in 2025: MAGNA

Social and short-form digital video are set to continue their upward trajectory in 2025, according to MAGNA’s latest India Ad Forecast. Social ad revenue is projected to grow 16.4% year-on-year, rising from ₹210,095 million in 2024 to ₹244,448 million (₹24,445 crore) in 2025, increasing its share of total adex from 17% to 18%. Short-form digital video is expected to grow 12.9%, from ₹79,904 million in 2024 to ₹90,236 million (₹9,024 crore) in 2025, nudging its share up from 6% to 7%.

Together with video and retail formats, these categories are forecast to drive the bulk of India’s digital advertising growth this year, solidifying their dominance in a rapidly shifting media landscape.

Hema Malik, Chief Investment Officer, IPG Mediabrands India, said: "MAGNA predicts above average ad spend resilience in 2025 neutralizing the impact of ad spend on cyclical events in 2024 led by National Elections & T20 World Cup. In 2025 MAGNA expects dynamic ad spend in Finance, Media, Pharma, Technology, Gaming and Retail, while Automotive and Electronics might lag. The trio of Video, Social and Retail will once again lead the Adex growth. Live sports, which were the only Linear TV mainstays, have been upended with more people streaming sports content. Ad-supported streaming experience rapid growth in access, consumption, and advertising sales, as nearly all streaming TV platforms offer more affordable ad-supported plans. Long-form video is growing at a blistering pace of over +25% and is 6% of the total video forecast, estimated to gain double digit share in the next three years."

Overall, India's economic outlook remains positive, with robust growth potential supported by a combination of domestic demand, government investment, and a thriving services sector. In a high-stake election year (2024), the market grew +6.5%. IMF in its April 2025 report, projects a slight contraction in activity with a growth forecast of +6.2% in 2025 and a marginal recovery with +6.3% expansion in 2026.

Monetary tightening of the past is now being rolled back by the central bank, paving way for recovery. With the inflation cooling from 4.7% in 2024 to estimated 4.2% in 2025 and 4.1% in 2026, central bank is signalling staunch support for economic revival with front loading interest rate cuts and injecting liquidity into the market.

Evolving global trade landscape is expected to influence India’s growth trajectory and potential trade headwinds could have an impact on the economy. However, India is well placed to manage the effects of trade disruptions because of domestic growth drivers and low dependence on exports. Nonetheless, the key sectors that drive both trade and domestic adex such as CPG, Auto, Textiles, Electronics & Tech face challenges and India maintains an extremely cautious stance.

The Media Owners revenue outlook in 2025 is positive across both linear and digital formats. 2025 H1 will see an increase of +6% and the latter half of the year will grow +9%. Any impact of trade is likely to be felt in the second half of the year and though our full-year forecast accounts for this challenging environment, the situation is still forming shape and there is uncertainty.