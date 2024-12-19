            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • regulating-otts-comes-under-preview-of-ib-ministry-says-jyotiraditya-scindia-50909

Regulating OTTs comes under purview of I&B ministry, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Telcos including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have requested the Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to bring OTT communication players under the regulatory fold and Telecom Act, in the recent past.

By  Storyboard18Dec 19, 2024 11:31 AM
Regulating OTTs comes under purview of I&B ministry, says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Minister Scindia said that regulating OTTs comes under the domain of the Ministry of I&B.(Image source: News18)

Bearing good news for the major telcos of the country, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia has shared that regulating over-the-top (OTT) platforms comes under the purview of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B).

The Minister's statement comes amidst telecom operators pushing OTTs to share infrastructure costs.

Although according to the OTT players, such a move could stifle innovation.

It is to be noted that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is also looking into telecom operators' requests to push OTT to share infrastructure costs.

In an interview with ANI, Scindia said, "...that is something that, to be very candid, comes under the domain of the Ministry of I&B. Having said that, I have six advisory groups that I have set up and this concept has come up as an issue that they would like to discuss from the point of view of the TSPs (telecom service providers)."

While TSPs argue that cost-sharing could support much-needed investments in their network expansion, critics highlight the potential violation of net neutrality principles, noted ANI report. Net neutrality mandates equal treatment of all internet traffic, prohibiting payments from content providers to TSPs. Introducing such payments, critics argue, could allow network operators to prioritize certain platforms, undermining the internet's democratic nature.

In the recent past, telcos have been urging the Minister to bring OTT communication players like Google, WhatsApp and Telegram under the regulatory fold and Telecom Act, as they rely on telecom infrastructure.

In September, the likes of Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani and its MD Pankaj Pawar, Rajan Mittal, VC of Bharti Enterprises and Akshaya Moondra, MD, Vodafone Idea, among others, met the Minister to discuss 'ease of doing business'.

Meanwhile, the likes of Broadband India Forum (BIF), National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) have argued that OTTs are already governed by the Information Technology Act 2000. In fact, last year, the then telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also clarified that OTT apps are governed by the IT Act and not the Telecom Act.


Tags
First Published on Dec 19, 2024 9:33 AM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

Parliamentary Committee's OTT Meet: Stakeholders to discuss 'censorship' today

Parliamentary Committee's OTT Meet: Stakeholders to discuss 'censorship' today

Digital

TRAI implements traceability framework for commercial SMS; aims to combat spam, enhance consumer trust

TRAI implements traceability framework for commercial SMS; aims to combat spam, enhance consumer trust

Digital

MIB includes consumer affairs representative in IDC for TV ads and programmes regulation

MIB includes consumer affairs representative in IDC for TV ads and programmes regulation

Digital

Flipkart, Amazon led e-com consumer complaints in FY24: Consumer Affairs Ministry

Flipkart, Amazon led e-com consumer complaints in FY24: Consumer Affairs Ministry

Brand Marketing

Between creativity and compliance: How influencers circumvent ad rules

Between creativity and compliance: How influencers circumvent ad rules

Digital

Startup focus to take center stage at IDS 2025; conference scheduled for Jan 16-17

Startup focus to take center stage at IDS 2025; conference scheduled for Jan 16-17

Television

OHD on service authorization: Stakeholders oppose TRAI’s jurisdiction expansion

OHD on service authorization: Stakeholders oppose TRAI’s jurisdiction expansion