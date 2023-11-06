Sabre GDS to distribute Air India's domestic flight content to Indian travel agencies  

Sabre Corporation, a software and technology provider and Air India have signed a distribution deal that builds upon their partnership announced in April 2023.

Under the augmented agreement, travel agencies in India will have access to Air India’s expansive domestic content through the Sabre Global Distribution System (GDS) from 1 January 2024, offering Indian travel buyers an expanded portfolio of fares and seats to better serve their customers. Air India also has the added ability to distribute New Distribution Capability (NDC) content globally through Sabre’s travel marketplace in the future.

Earlier this year, the two companies signed a new distribution deal that provided travel buyers globally with access to Air India content through Sabre’s travel marketplace. That agreement gave travel agencies outside of India access to Air India’s domestic and international flight options, while agencies within India could shop international fares. That agreement has now been expanded to include the carrier’s domestic content for points of sale within India.

“India is already one of the largest domestic aviation markets in the world, and all the building blocks are in place for significant future growth. One of our key priorities is to work with the right technology partners to capitalize on these growth opportunities as we forge ahead with our transformation efforts,” said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial & Transformation Officer, Air India. “Our collaboration with Sabre has already proven successful, which aligns perfectly with our commitment to offering convenient and accessible travel options to our guests. By joining forces with Sabre to distribute our domestic content to our domestic India market, we are further enabling travellers to explore the diverse destinations that Air India’s domestic network covers and, to travel seamlessly abroad.”