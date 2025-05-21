Global Ads Spotlight: Vaseline's 'Transition Body Lotion' campaign - a ground-breaking step for inclusivity

In a world of advertisements filled with promises of beauty, Vaseline’s campaign broke the mould by addressing a unique gap in the skincare market: transgender women’s skincare needs during hormone therapy.

Instead of opting for a traditional ad campaign, the brand delivered a game-changing solution: the world’s first clinically proven skincare product designed specifically for transgender women.

Concept

Vaseline's approach wasn’t just about creating a product; it was about co-creating a solution with the transgender community. Over two years, focus groups, interviews, and surveys helped the brand understand the specific skin issues transgender women face during gender reassignment therapy, such as dryness, dullness, and hyperpigmentation.

The result was the Transition Body Lotion, a skincare product developed with patented Unilever Technology, including Isoflavones - plant-based oestrogen that helped regulate hormonal imbalances.

The product was launched on International Transgender Day of Visibility in Thailand, a fitting tribute to the cause. It wasn’t just a product launch; it was a step toward genuine inclusivity, aimed at empowering transgender women during a critical period in their lives.

Execution

The real magic came not only from the product itself but from the campaign's execution. It wasn't a simple TV ad and social media blitz. Instead, the campaign involved targeted TVCs, online videos, and print ads that spoke directly to the transgender community.

The launch was a success - within six months, the lotion became Vaseline's second-largest premium product, with 71.6K units sold. The ad campaign achieved 158 million impressions in Thailand alone, with 100% positive sentiment.

On a deeper level, the campaign sparked a 725% increase in purchase intent, showing a powerful shift in consumer behaviour. As awareness of the product grew, 54% of people exposed to the campaign agreed that brands helping the LGBTQ+ community made them feel more confident.

Statistics and Awards

Vaseline’s commitment didn’t end with the product launch. Their market share reached a record 35.2% by the second quarter of 2024, solidifying the brand’s place as a true advocate for inclusivity.

The Transition Body Lotion campaign earned the prestigious Cannes Lions Grand Prix Glass: The Lion for Change award, cementing its legacy as one of the most impactful campaigns of its time.

In a cluttered advertising landscape, this campaign stood out not because of its flashy visuals or catchy jingles, but because of its heart.