Sachin Tendulkar plays gully cricket with locals in Kashmir: MIB's Anurag Thakur pens note

Kashmir is the crowning jewel of India. Popularly known as the Switzerland on the east, it is surrounded by snow-capped mountains, lush green valleys, and great people. Of course, like any other state in India, cricket remains a uniting and fun activity.

MyGov India shared a video on X, of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, who was on vacation with his family and saw a few locals enjoying a game of gully cricket and decided to join in.

The post shared by MyGov India read, “Uniting on the pitch! Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar spreads the joy of the game in Kashmir. Watch the Match in Heaven!”

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur retweeted the post sharing, “Sachin, Cricket, and Kashmir, can there be a better view?”

“Great to see the legend of the game enjoying these priceless moments in the lap of nature, witnessing the winds of change that have swept through Kashmir for good.” He added.

Match made in heaven!



Sachin, Cricket, and Kashmir, can there be a better view?



Great to see the legend of the game enjoying these priceless moments in the lap of nature, witnessing the winds of change that have swept through Kashmir for good. https://t.co/j8UND5LmiE — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) February 22, 2024

The Union Minister today, has launched online portals of the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Registrar of Newspapers of India (RNI) and New Media Wing and Digital Addressable System (DAS) today.