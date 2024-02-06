comScore

Self-regulation doesn’t mean license to err intentionally: Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting of India spoke at the Storyboard18 DNPA Awards and Conclave 2024.

Feb 6, 2024 6:10 PM
The minister also touched upon recent milestones, such as Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill that aims to replace the current Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867. (Image source: Moneycontrol Hindi)

The expansion of media comes with a cautionary note said Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India at the Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave and Awards 2024.

“Much of the media governance is self-regulatory. But self-regulation doesn’t mean license to err intentionally. Media entities must engage in reflection and self-examination to shield themselves from the perils of an infodemic. Democracies worldwide acknowledge this challenge, but the real task lies in combating misinformation and the spread of an infodemic,” said Thakur.

The minister also touched upon recent milestones, such as Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill that aims to replace the current Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867.

“The Prime Minister has fulfilled his responsibilities; now, it is on the journalists to utilize the power of the pen to showcase India to the world. Continuous evolution, upgradation, and reskilling are essential, coupled with the judicious use of technology,” the minister said.

“Difference in opinions is acceptable, but our commitment to Indianness should remain unwavering. I urge our friends in the media to be our partners in implementing the vision of Vikshit Bharat by 2047,” he added.


First Published on Feb 6, 2024 5:09 PM

