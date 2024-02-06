Self-regulation doesn’t mean license to err intentionally: Anurag Thakur

The expansion of media comes with a cautionary note said Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India at the Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave and Awards 2024.

“Much of the media governance is self-regulatory. But self-regulation doesn’t mean license to err intentionally. Media entities must engage in reflection and self-examination to shield themselves from the perils of an infodemic. Democracies worldwide acknowledge this challenge, but the real task lies in combating misinformation and the spread of an infodemic,” said Thakur.

The minister also touched upon recent milestones, such as Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill that aims to replace the current Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867.

“The Prime Minister has fulfilled his responsibilities; now, it is on the journalists to utilize the power of the pen to showcase India to the world. Continuous evolution, upgradation, and reskilling are essential, coupled with the judicious use of technology,” the minister said.