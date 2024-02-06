Thanks to digital platforms in India, news on India’s progress is reaching the world: Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India urged the Indian media to be partners in Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat mission by 2047.

“The past decade has seen an unparalleled surge in technology and digital media profoundly impacting every facet of our lives,” the Minister said at the Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave and Awards 2024.

“We are witness to the most significant technological advancement in human history. From the inception of the World Wide Web to the widespread usage of mobile phones, our journey through the 20th century to the 21st century has been nothing short of revolutionary. Today, we have transitioned from waiting months for a SIM card to the era of touch screens and PM Modi has been helping us with this transition through the years with a host of policies and initiatives. Be it UPI payments or DigiLocker, the list goes on,” the Minister said.

The Minister also credited the way journalists have been supporting the government to spread awareness on various subjects including policies, schemes and all other central initiatives.

“We appreciate the way our journalists worked as Karma Yogis in the pandemic. While we were sitting at home, they were reporting from all corners of the country and spreading awareness. Journalists also played a very important role in the success of government initiatives like Swatch Bharat and others,” said Thakur.