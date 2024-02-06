comScore

How it Works

Thanks to digital platforms in India, news on India’s progress is reaching the world: Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting of India spoke at length on the growth of technology and evolution of journalism in India at the Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave and Awards 2024.

By  Storyboard18Feb 6, 2024 4:55 PM
Thanks to digital platforms in India, news on India’s progress is reaching the world: Anurag Thakur
The Minister also credited the way journalists have been supporting the government to spread awareness on various subjects including policies, schemes and all other central initiatives. (Image source: official website - anuragthakur.in)

Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India urged the Indian media to be partners in Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat mission by 2047.

“The past decade has seen an unparalleled surge in technology and digital media profoundly impacting every facet of our lives,” the Minister said at the Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave and Awards 2024.

“We are witness to the most significant technological advancement in human history. From the inception of the World Wide Web to the widespread usage of mobile phones, our journey through the 20th century to the 21st century has been nothing short of revolutionary. Today, we have transitioned from waiting months for a SIM card to the era of touch screens and PM Modi has been helping us with this transition through the years with a host of policies and initiatives. Be it UPI payments or DigiLocker, the list goes on,” the Minister said.

The Minister also credited the way journalists have been supporting the government to spread awareness on various subjects including policies, schemes and all other central initiatives.

“We appreciate the way our journalists worked as Karma Yogis in the pandemic. While we were sitting at home, they were reporting from all corners of the country and spreading awareness. Journalists also played a very important role in the success of government initiatives like Swatch Bharat and others,” said Thakur.

“Thanks to digital platforms in India, news on India’s progress is reaching the world,” he added.


Tags
First Published on Feb 6, 2024 4:55 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Credibility of news and platforms are as important as monetisation challenges: Anurag Thakur

Credibility of news and platforms are as important as monetisation challenges: Anurag Thakur

How it Works

Some foreign media organisations are working with anti-India bias: Anurag Thakur

Some foreign media organisations are working with anti-India bias: Anurag Thakur

How it Works

Self-regulation doesn’t mean license to err intentionally: Anurag Thakur

Self-regulation doesn’t mean license to err intentionally: Anurag Thakur

How it Works

Rapid digitalisation, digital public infrastructure have been crucial to formalisation of Indian economy: Manoj Gujaran, Poonawalla Fincorp

Rapid digitalisation, digital public infrastructure have been crucial to formalisation of Indian economy: Manoj Gujaran, Poonawalla Fincorp

How it Works

Fearing technology is like fearing the inevitable: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on AI

Fearing technology is like fearing the inevitable: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on AI

How it Works

Internet cannot be a place where the law doesn’t reach: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on OTT regulation

Internet cannot be a place where the law doesn’t reach: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on OTT regulation

How it Works

Solving the big tech revenue share issue will be PM’s priority in third term: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Solving the big tech revenue share issue will be PM’s priority in third term: Rajeev Chandrasekhar