Service sector led print ad space with 16% share in Jan-Mar 2024: TAM report

The service sector led the print ad space in the January-March quarter of 2024 with a 16% share, said TAM AdEx-Print Advertising Quarterly Report. The service sector was followed by auto at 14%, education at 13%, banking/ finance/investment at 11%and retail at 8%.

According to the report, the top five sectors retained their respective positions in print advertising during the quarter as compared with the same quarter the previous year. The top 10 sectors collectively added 82% share of ad space (including food & beverages, personal healthcare, personal accessories, durables and telecom products).

Compared to Jan-Mar’23, telecom products was the only new entrant among the top sectors in Jan-Mar’24.

Overall, in print, ad space per publication witnessed a growth of 7% and 17% during Jan-Mar’23 and Jan-Mar’24 respectively, compared to Jan-Mar’22. Also, compared to Jan-Mar’23, ad space per publication observed growth of 10% in Jan-Mar’24.

The report also highlighted that among the top 10 categories present in Jan-Mar’24, three belonged to the education sector including coaching, schools and multiple courses.

The top 10 categories together covered 40% share of ad space.

The advertisers

In the print advertising, more than 57,000 advertisers were present during Jan-Mar’24.

Among the advertisers, SBS Biotech led the Jan-March'24 quarter, followed by Life Insurance Corporation, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki India, Samsung India Electronics, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter, Reliance Retail, Allen Career Institute, National Payments Corporation and Titan Company.

Additionally, more than 33,000 advertisers and over 43,000 brands exclusively promoted during Jan-Mar’24 in print compared to Jan-Mar’23. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and Honda Shine 100 were the top exclusive advertiser and brand respectively in Jan-Mar’24.