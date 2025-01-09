TDSAT directs Zee Media to pay Hinduja Global Solutions Rs 1.69 crore in a week

The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) has directed Zee Media Corporation Limited to pay Hinduja Global Solutions Limited 50% of the outstanding amount within one week. The matter is scheduled for further directions on February 4, 2025.

Zee Media approached TDSAT, alleging that the respondent issued a unilateral, arbitrary, and illegal notice on January 3, 2025, stating that the RIO between the parties would expire on January 9 and that all 18 channels of the petitioner would be switched off.

The plea also stated that the respondent had issued a communication on December 12, 2024, which was claimed to be a disconnection notice due to alleged outstanding dues owed by the petitioner. The plea further noted that the RIO-based agreement remained valid until January 31, 2025.

TDSAT member Subodh Kumar Gupta ordered that, as an interim measure, Zee Media, the petitioner, is to pay Hinduja Global Solutions ₹1,69,70,832 of the total outstanding amount of ₹3,39,41,664 by 5:30 PM on January 13, 2025, through demand draft or online payment.

The order also stated, “The respondent should not take any further coercive action against the petitioner until the next hearing date.”

For the remaining 50% of the amount, the petitioner must submit their payment offer to the Tribunal by the next hearing and provide a copy to the respondent. The Tribunal clarified that this payment would not constitute an admission of facts by either the petitioner or the respondent.