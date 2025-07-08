Divya Karani and Saurav Adhikari join ZEE Board following shareholder nod

Shareholders of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. have approved the appointment of Divya Karani as an Independent Director and Saurav Adhikari as a Non-Executive Director to the company’s Board. The appointments were confirmed through a remote e-voting postal ballot process that concluded on July 8, 2025.

The overwhelming support for both appointments signals strong shareholder confidence in the company’s leadership and long-term strategy. In recent months, ZEE has focused on reinforcing its governance framework and aligning the Board with its strategic growth agenda. The inclusion of Karani and Adhikari marks another step in that direction, bringing a wealth of diverse experience to the Board.

Karani comes with over three decades of extensive experience spearheading some of the largest advertising and media agencies across India, South Asia, UK and Asia Pacific. Previously, she served as the CEO of Dentsu Media, South Asia, leading the agency for over 12 years as a prominent media agency network in the region. Karani currently serves on the Board of Kulfi Collective, a modern media network that builds brands and studios that function at the intersection of content, commerce and culture, as its Chairperson and Executive Director.

Adhikari also comes with over three decades of deep domain expertise in global businesses/markets across technology, FMCG and consumer durables sectors as an operations, general management and investment specialist. His prior experience includes several senior global leadership and executive roles across HCL, Unilever and PepsiCo amongst others. Adhikari is currently the Founder & Sr. Partner at Indus Tech Edge Fund I, a growth fund focused on globalizing India’s vibrant technology ecosystem. He is also a technology advisor and investor with interests across AI based fintech and healthcare firms, as well as analytics, IoT and logistics firms.