Tea and wellness brand Vahdam launches its first 'Experience Store'

Vahdam India, one of the country’s home-grown Indian teas and wellness brands, announced the launch of its ‘first Experience Store’ at the Khan Market in New Delhi. The Vahdam India Tea Room aims to offer customers an immersive tea buying experience, showcasing Vahdam India's diverse range of high-quality teas, drinkwares, accessories, gifts and assortments.

This strategic move aligns with the brand's omni-channel strategy and global expansion plans and capitalizes on the rising demand for premium tea and wellness products in India.

Customers will be presented with an opportunity to sample from over 100+ signature blends before making a purchase. The curated selection at the store includes Vahdam's signature blends, available in both loose leaf and tea bag formats, as well as gift sets, exquisite drinkware, and more.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, chief coordinator, G20, India Presidency, during the inauguration ceremony said, “Vahdam India has ventured beyond borders, taking India's choicest teas, including Darjeeling, to every corner of the globe. In today's interconnected world, this is precisely the direction we need to move in. VAHDAM is not just a tea brand, it is an embodiment of India's essence, presenting our best to the world and promoting a vibrant exchange of cultures. Congratulations on this milestone, and I look forward to seeing Vahdam India's continued success."

Bala Sarda, founder and chief executive officer, Vahdam India, said, “We are thrilled to inaugurate our experience store in India, marking an important milestone in our omni-channel presence strategy. As we continue to expand our offline reach, we aim to complement our strong online presence and provide customers with multiple touchpoints to experience the essence of Vahdam India. Over the past 8 years, we have received overwhelming support from customers worldwide, and we are confident that our offline establishment will further fortify this bond. Our unwavering commitment remains unchanged - to enable the world to embrace the essence of Indian tea. With this store located at the iconic Khan Market lutyens’ Delhi, we will be able to cater to a large set of visiting tourists, expats, diplomats, along with the local clientele.”