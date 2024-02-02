comScore

Trademark Infringement: Delhi High Court imposes a fine of Rs 50,000 on Raashee Fragrances India

Kamal Kant and Company LLP claim that Rashee Fragrances infringed on their trademark ‘Rajshree’ which had been in usage since 1965 in pan masala and related goods business.

By  Kashmeera SambamurthyFeb 2, 2024 8:58 AM
The defendant further stated that the consumers would not get confused and would go by the Hindi meaning of the said two words. (Image source: SmokehouseIndia)

On February 1, the Delhi High Court passed a restraining order pertaining to the use of trademark or any other mark which passed off similarities to the trademark ‘Rajshree’.

Kamal Kant and Company LLP, who are the plaintiff, sought an injunction against the defendant Raashee Fragrances India.

This is in order to restrain them from using the mark ‘Raashee’, where the plaintiff went on to claim that it was infringed (actively breaking the terms of law) on their trademark ‘Rajshree’ which had been in usage since 1965 in pan masala and related goods business.

Kamal Kant and Company LLP claimed that they earned royalties by licensing their multiple brands which included Rajshree, Rajshree Supreme and Kamla Pasand. On the other hand, the defendants argued that they sold their products in the Hindi belt of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh.

The defendant further stated that the consumers would not get confused and would go by the Hindi meaning of the said two words.

The High Court imposed Rs 50,000 on the defendant.


First Published on Feb 2, 2024 8:58 AM

