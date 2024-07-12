TRAI releases consultation paper on framework for providing telecom service through authorisation

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a consultation paper on the 'Framework for Service Authorisations to be Granted Under the Telecommunications Act, 2023'. The consultation paper follows a reference from the Department of Telecom (DoT) sent to the TRAI on June 21 to provide recommendations on terms and conditions, including fees, for authorisations to provide telecom services as per the provisions of the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

The Telecommunications Act, 2023 provides that any person intending to provide telecommunication services shall obtain an authorisation from the government, subject to terms and conditions, including fees or charges as per the rules for providing public and non-public telecom services.

Written comments on the issues raised in the Consultation Paper are invited from stakeholders by August 1 and counter-comments by August 8, respectively.

DoT through a letter on June 21 informed TRAI that the Telecommunications Act, 2023 has been published in the Official Gazette of India; Section 3(1)(a) of the Act provides for obtaining an authorisation by any entity/ person intending to provide telecommunication services, subject to such terms and conditions, including fees or charges, as may be prescribed. DoT also shared a background note on related aspects in this regard, including relevant sections of the new Act that may have a bearing on the terms and conditions of authorisations.