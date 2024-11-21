TRAI takes strong action against spam calls; implements measures for message traceability

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has ramped up efforts to combat the ongoing issue of spam calls and SMS, introducing stringent measures to tackle the problem. On August 13, 2024, TRAI issued new directions mandating severe penalties for any entity found violating regulations related to promotional voice calls. Penalties include disconnection of telecom resources, blacklisting for up to two years, and a ban on the allocation of new resources during the blacklisting period.

These measures have led to significant results. Complaints against unregistered senders have seen a noticeable decline. In August 2024, the number of such complaints stood at 1.89 lakh, which dropped to 1.63 lakh in September, marking a 13% reduction, and further declined to 1.51 lakh in October, a 20% reduction from August.

In addition to cracking down on violators, TRAI has also introduced measures to enhance message traceability. On August 20, 2024, TRAI directed that all messages from senders to recipients must be traceable, with the mandate coming into effect on November 1, 2024. To allow time for necessary technical upgrades, TRAI extended the deadline to November 30, 2024, for Principal Entities (PEs) and Telemarketers (TMs) to complete their chain declarations.

To ensure compliance and raise awareness, TRAI has organized a series of webinars for stakeholders. The first webinar, held on November 12, 2024, in association with Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, was attended by over 1,000 representatives from regulated entities such as RBI, SEBI, PFRDA, and IRDAI. The second webinar, conducted with Vodafone Idea Ltd. on November 19, 2024, attracted more than 800 participants from various government departments and regulated entities.

Another webinar, scheduled for November 25, 2024, will be hosted in collaboration with Tata Teleservices Ltd., with invitations extended to a wide array of government officials, regulatory bodies, and industry organizations.

As a result of these initiatives, more than 13,000 Principal Entities have already registered their message chains with access providers, with registration continuing at a rapid pace. Access providers have also sent warning notices to PEs and Registered Telemarketers (RTMs) who have yet to make the necessary updates. TRAI has emphasized that any message that does not comply with the defined telemarketer chain will be rejected, urging all entities to complete the declaration process promptly.