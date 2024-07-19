Union minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia unveils ‘The Future is Now’ for India Mobile Congress 2024

The theme of the India Mobile Congress 2024, ‘The Future is Now’, was unveiled by Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region. The theme signifies how India stands at the heart of the technological evolution and IMC 2024 bringing together global leaders - visionaries, pioneers, and innovators - to collaborate and actively shape the technologies transforming our world today, where the future isn't just a concept - it's happening, according to a PIB report.

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister for Communications and Development of Northeastern Region, launched the Indian Mobile Congress 2024 application and Website, a unique interactive App for registration. With the first registration and keynote address by Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, the Indian Mobile Congress also announced the opening of the registrations for Delegates, Visitors, Academia/College, Government and Media.

In his keynote address, Minister of Communications said: “Technology is best when it brings people together. There can be no better example than our country Bharat” He emphasised on the role of technology in bridging divides across the country in line with the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, “It is technology and communications that will provide a platform of opportunities. Communications and networks will bring together the people from first village of India to the people of central villages of India.”

Minister of Communications called IMC as a global melting point and hoped to see India in the centre of such events for the time to come. He said that the theme ‘Future is Now’ represents both our capabilities, our achievements, and the possibilities of the future. He highlighted the revolutionary changes in the telecom sector in the last 10 years and said that India has transitioned from being a consumer of technology to now being a supplier of technology. He lauded various telecom interventions such as The Telecom Act 2023, PLI Scheme, fastest 5G rollout, among other interventions and gave a commitment that the rules of The Telecom Act 2023 will be notified within the next 180 days.

The Minister also launched the Testing Scheme for Start-ups & MSMEs and oversaw the signing of MoU for between NTIPRIT and IIT Jammu for capacity building in the areas of Cybersecurity.