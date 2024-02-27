comScore            

What did Elon Musk request Microsoft's Satya Nadella to do?

The conversation occurred on the digital platform X following Nadella's announcement of Microsoft's partnership with Mistral AI, a French startup specializing in artificial intelligence.

Feb 27, 2024
Musk's inquiry focused on the inability of users to set up new Windows devices without creating a mandatory Microsoft account. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, engaged in a dialogue with Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, regarding the Windows setup process. The conversation occurred on the digital platform X following Nadella's announcement of Microsoft's partnership with Mistral AI, a French startup specializing in artificial intelligence.

Musk's inquiry focused on the inability of users to set up new Windows devices without creating a mandatory Microsoft account. He noted that this option disappears upon connecting the device to WiFi. Additionally, Musk highlighted the limitation of Windows that prevents users from signing up with their work email addresses, a constraint that affects individuals like Musk who primarily utilize work-related email accounts.

In his response, Musk respectfully requested flexibility in the Windows setup process: "Satya, I don’t mean to be a pest, but please allow people setting up a new Windows PC to skip creating a Microsoft account. This option disappears if the computer is connected to WiFi. Also, even if you do want to sign up, it won’t allow you to use a work email address and I only have work email addresses!"

The exchange between Musk and Nadella garnered attention within the tech community, with users expressing amusement and interest in Musk's direct approach to addressing user experience concerns. Some users remarked humorously on Musk's interaction with Nadella, noting its significance within the realm of tech support discussions. “This will go down in history as the most famous tech support X post of all time,” wrote one X user. “Be so rich that you can treat the CEO of MS as a consumer service representative,” another joked.

Nadella's announcement about Microsoft's collaboration with Mistral AI highlights the company's efforts to strengthen its presence in the artificial intelligence sector. Mistral AI is recognized by Microsoft for its contributions to advancing AI technologies.

The partnership with Mistral AI follows Microsoft's investments in OpenAI, the organization responsible for ChatGPT, showcasing the company's dedication to advancing AI development.


First Published on Feb 27, 2024

