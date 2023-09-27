YouTube leads list of web publishers and applications in terms of ad impressions: TAM AdEx report

TAM AdEx has released its half-yearly report advertising report. The report highlights all the important metrics in advertising from digital impressions, leading sectors, e-commerce, web tools, social media, TV and digital, etc.

As per the report, digital medium witnessed increase in ad impressions by 33% in Jan-Jun’23 compared to Jan-Jun’21. Moreover, services was the leading sector with 46% share of ad impressions during Jan-Jun’23. Multiple coursers and cars were the new entrants in the top 10 categories during Jan-Jun’23 compared to Jan-Jun’22. top 10 categories together accounted for 41% share of digital ad impressions from the service sector.

E-commerce online shopping was the leading category with 7% share of ad impressions during Jan-Jun’23. Grammarly Inc. was the leading exclusive advertiser among digital and TV medium during Jan-Jun’23.

When we compared advertisers of TV and digital medium, there were more than 59 thousand exclusive advertisers present in digital and over 1400 common advertisers between TV and digital during Jan-Jun’23.

The rental services category witnessed 47x growth during Jan-Jun’23 compared JanJun’22, followed by energy drink and hosiery with 46 times and 8 times respectively.

The report also states that YouTube leads the list of web publishers and applications in terms of ad impressions followed by Aajtak.in during Jan-Jun’23 compared to Jan-Jun’22. During Jan-Jun’23, YouTube alone had 21% of ad impressions.

Mobile display ascended to 1st position with 28% share of ad impressions during Jan-Jun’23 compared to JanJun’22. In transaction methods, programmatic ascended to 1st position with 63% share of ad impressions during Jan-Jun’23 compared to Jan-Jun’22.