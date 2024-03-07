YouTube overtakes TV in terms of reach in Hindi-speaking states: FICCI EY report

YouTube has beaten traditional TV in terms of audience reach in some Hindi-speaking states of North India and the North East, as per the FICCI EY report on the media and entertainment industry.

YouTube is the largest OTT player in India with around 467 million users and a reach of 90 percent. It has overtaken traditional TV in reach in Bihar, Jharkhand and north-east. In Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi, TV and YouTube are at par.

YouTube viewership has increased because of the increase in high quality and niche content on OTT platforms. Also, connected TV is being rapidly adopted across India.

In Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, TV still remains the dominant choice. As per the report, YouTube has 61 percent of TV’s reach across India.