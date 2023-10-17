comScore

How it Works

YouTube says it has not detected child abuse content after MeitY notice

YouTube has submitted its formal response to the IT ministry after it issued notices to various platforms on October 6, directing them to remove CSAM content from their respective platforms.

By  MoneycontrolOct 17, 2023 10:51 AM
YouTube says it has not detected child abuse content after MeitY notice
YouTube said it also offers technology such as CSAI Match, an API that helps identify re-uploads of previously identified child sexual abuse material in videos, along with expertise to smaller partners and NGOs to combat child sexual exploitation on its platforms. (Representative image by Christian Wiediger via Unsplash)

YouTube has not detected child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on its platform based on "multiple thorough investigations" or received examples or evidence of any such content on the Google-owned video platform from regulators, a company spokesperson said in a statement on October 16.

This statement comes after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued notices to YouTube and other platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram on October 6, directing them to remove CSAM content from their respective platforms.

These notices from MeitY stated that non-compliance with these requirements will be deemed a breach of Rule 3(1)(b) and Rule 4(4) of the IT Rules, 2021 and it may result in loss of safe harbour protection that social media platforms enjoy under the Sec 79 of the IT Act, according to a press release from the government's Press Information Bureau.

Minister of State for Electronics & Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "The government is determined to build a safe and trusted internet under the IT rules. The IT rules under the IT Act lay down strict expectations from social media intermediaries that they should not allow criminal or harmful posts on their platforms. If they do not act swiftly, their safe harbour under section 79 of the IT Act would be withdrawn and consequences under the Indian law will follow.”

YouTube said that it has submitted its formal response to Indian regulators without disclosing any further details.

"We have a long history of successfully fighting child exploitation on YouTube. No form of content that endangers minors is allowed on YouTube, and we will continue to heavily invest in the teams and technologies that detect, remove and deter the spread of this content. We are committed to work with all collaborators in the industry-wide fight to stop the spread of CSAM," the spokesperson said in the statement.

YouTube said that it has removed over 94,000 channels and over 2.5 million videos for violations of its child safety policy in Q2 2023.

In India, the video-sharing platform said it surfaces a warning at the top of search results for specific search queries related to CSAM, which states that child sexual abuse imagery is illegal and links to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

The company said that an individual must be at least 13 years old to use YouTube or a parent or legal guardian must enable it for them. Accounts belonging to people under 13 without parental supervision are terminated when discovered. Additionally, it disables comments, restricts live features and limits recommendations for videos that could expose minors to predatory attention.

YouTube said it also offers technology such as CSAI Match, an API that helps identify re-uploads of previously identified child sexual abuse material in videos, along with expertise to smaller partners and NGOs to combat child sexual exploitation on its platforms. The company also encourages users and NGos to flag content through its Priority Flagger initiative.


Tags
First Published on Oct 17, 2023 10:51 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath marks first venture into sports industry; invests in Game Theory

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath marks first venture into sports industry; invests in Game Theory

How it Works

Business travel gateway between Asia and Australia soars; opportunities for Australia lie in ASEAN region

Business travel gateway between Asia and Australia soars; opportunities for Australia lie in ASEAN region

How it Works

Apple's iPhone no longer commands the highest smartphone market share in China, say analysts

Apple's iPhone no longer commands the highest smartphone market share in China, say analysts

How it Works

Zee, SUN TV continued to face pressure in September quarter due to weak ad spends

Zee, SUN TV continued to face pressure in September quarter due to weak ad spends

How it Works

Los Angeles 2028 Olympics: IOC Session approves inclusion of cricket, four more sports

Los Angeles 2028 Olympics: IOC Session approves inclusion of cricket, four more sports

How it Works

India records highest ever passenger vehicles sales in September quarter, shows SIAM data

India records highest ever passenger vehicles sales in September quarter, shows SIAM data

How it Works

68 per cent women take charge of festive shopping; 27 percent have more savings leading up to this festive season

68 per cent women take charge of festive shopping; 27 percent have more savings leading up to this festive season