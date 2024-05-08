            

      Zomato unveils India's first crowd-supported weather infrastructure

      These weather stations, developed by Zomato, provide localised, real-time information on key weather parameters such as temperature, humidity, wind speed, rainfall etc.

      By  Storyboard18May 8, 2024 4:54 PM
      Zomato has unveiled India's first crowd-supported weather infrastructure, http://weatherunion.com. A proprietary network of 650+ on-ground weather stations, it is the largest private infrastructure of its kind in the country.

      These weather stations, developed by Zomato, provide localised, real-time information on key weather parameters such as temperature, humidity, wind speed, rainfall etc. Currently available across 45 large cities, Zomato is expanding this in other Indian cities very soon.

      This data holds significant potential in unlocking weather use cases for enterprises and research institutes. Having already collaborated with CAS - IIT Delhi, Zomato expects more institutions and companies to benefit from this and contribute towards the greater good of India's economy.

      Zomato is now opening up free access to this (through an API) to all institutions and companies in the country.

      Also, a lot of Zomato employees have hosted weather stations at their homes. Zomato welcomes volunteers who want to provide us space on their premises to install these weather stations and contribute to nation building.


      First Published on May 8, 2024 4:54 PM

