We aim to instill a sense of responsibility and agency among our users: BluSmart's Anirudh Arun

Today is Bangalore's day to vote for the Lok Sabha Elections. Brands are playing a role in ensuring that citizens of India play their part and exercise their democratic rights. BluSmart, the electric vehicle (EV) ride-hailing service and EV charging infrastructure network is one of the brands to have launched an election oriented campaign to encourage voters to participate actively and responsibly in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

"As a 7000 plus electric fleet, BluSmart is currently South Asia's largest EV fleet. We have done around more than 13 million trips," says Anirudh Arun, Co-founder & CEO, BluSmart Fleet. In an exclusive chat with Storyboard18, Arun discusses the origins of the #SmartCitizen campaign, how higher disposable income is impacting BluSmart, perks of having an in-house creative team, and more.

What led to the inception of #SmartCitizen campaign?

Our data and trends have shown that urban megacities often struggle with low voter turnout due to factors such as urban apathy, busy lifestyles, and a perception that individual votes won't make a difference. Our understanding of Smart Rider customer base, which includes many first-time voters and women, led us to recognize this issue. We realized that despite good intentions, many of our customers may find it challenging to participate in elections. This challenge aligns with our brand's commitment to responsible mobility.

Similar to our efforts with BluSmart, where we aim to make sustainable choices easier for consumers, we now seek to facilitate civic engagement. We want to make it simpler for people to fulfill their democratic rights without feeling overwhelmed by the process. The #SmartCitizen initiative emerged from this desire to reduce barriers to voting. Our goal is to raise awareness, empower citizens, and increase voter turnout in Delhi and Bangalore during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

To encourage participation, we're offering a 50 percent discount on BluSmart cab rides within 30 kilometers of polling stations in Bangalore, Delhi, and Gurgaon on election day. This discount will be available from 6 am to 7 pm, providing voters with convenient transportation options to and from the polls. In essence, our campaign aims to streamline the voting process and make civic responsibility more accessible to everyone, building on our commitment to sustainability and social impact.

How does the in-house team at BluSmart collaborate for campaigns? What would you say are the perks of having an in house agency?

By leveraging our in-house team, we maintain a deep connection with our customer base, something often missed with external partners juggling multiple brands. While external teams offer valuable outside perspectives, they may lack the intimate understanding of our customers that we cultivate through daily interactions, focus groups, and social media engagement. This connection allows us to create highly contextual and relatable communication pieces, staying attuned to current topics and trends. Our reliance on an in-house team ensures a seamless connection with our customers, driving impactful and relevant campaigns that resonate with our brand ethos.

In today's urban centers, where disposable incomes are on the rise, consumers are increasingly seeking convenience, value, and meaningful engagement. Through initiatives like the #SmartCitizen campaign, we endeavor to educate and empower our customers, many of whom lead busy lives, about the importance of civic participation.

What are some key market trends that you're currently noticing?

By raising awareness about the impact of individual actions, such as voting, we aim to instill a sense of responsibility and agency among our users. Furthermore, recognizing the significance of digital platforms in fostering community engagement, we're exploring innovative ways to integrate civic initiatives into our digital ecosystem.

For instance, we're considering incorporating a voting badge into our BluSmart app, a feature that not only encourages participation but also serves as a visible reminder of the user's contribution to the democratic process. Our campaign represents more than just a marketing endeavor; it's a testament to our commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of our customers and the broader community. By aligning our brand values with the evolving needs and preferences of our audience, we not only enhance the customer experience but also contribute meaningfully to societal progress.

Can you take us through the BluSmart’s media mix?

We firmly believe that the most significant investments we can make in marketing are those that directly enhance the customer journey. From ensuring our drivers are courteous, uniformed, and well-groomed to standardizing the cleanliness and fragrance of our vehicles, every aspect of the BluSmart experience is meticulously curated to delight our customers.

We understand that for many urban dwellers, daily commutes can consume a significant portion of their day. That is why we are committed to making those journeys not just tolerable but enjoyable. Our aim is to transform the mundane act of travel into an experience that our customers actually look forward to.

In the realm of digital media, we've taken a strategic and conservative approach. Despite our significant growth and market share, we've opted to invest less in traditional advertising than many of our competitors. Instead, we've focused on leveraging digital platforms to enhance the customer experience. From simplifying the booking process by replacing OTPs with the last four digits of the phone number to providing real-time carbon dioxide emission tracking, we're constantly innovating to add value for our customers.

Moreover, we've extended our customer engagement efforts beyond the ride itself. Through initiatives like our in-cab magazine, we aim to provide informative and entertaining content to our passengers, turning their commute into an enriching experience.

Our philosophy is simple: it's not about spending exorbitant amounts on advertising; it's about forging authentic connections with our customers. We believe in nurturing these relationships through meaningful interactions and experiences, fostering a genuine sense of loyalty and satisfaction among our customer base. At BluSmart, our mission goes beyond just providing transportation; it's about creating moments of joy and delight for our customers, one ride at a time.

What are BluSmart’s expansion plans?

Reflecting on our journey in Delhi, we've witnessed firsthand how our growth in fleet size has directly impacted the accessibility and convenience of our services. In the early stages, with fewer than 100 cars on the road, customers had to schedule rides hours in advance. However, as our fleet expanded to over 1,000 and then 1,500 cars, we were able to reduce scheduling lead times to just one hour, significantly enhancing convenience for our customers.

Now, with our fleet exceeding 5,000 cars and coverage extending across Gurgaon and Delhi, with plans for Noida in the pipeline, we've further optimized our service, offering express rates that deliver rides in as little as 10 to 15 minutes on average. This level of accessibility was previously unheard of, particularly for last-minute bookings, and underscores our commitment to continually improving the customer experience. Looking ahead, our focus remains on strengthening our presence in key metropolitan areas such as Delhi-NCR and Bangalore.

By potentially doubling or even tripling our fleet in these cities, we aim to further enhance service availability and reduce wait times for our customers. However, we're also cognizant of the importance of strategic expansion, and while we may not rush to launch in every city across India, we're committed to selectively expanding into the top 6, 7, or 8 cities in the near future. In the coming quarters, you can expect to hear more about our expansion plans as we continue to prioritize quality over quantity, ensuring that each new city we enter receives the same level of attention and commitment to excellence that has defined our brand thus far.

How is BluSmart optimizing AI?

At BluSmart, we've embraced the transformative power of AI across various facets of our business, particularly within our in-house marketing team. By leveraging AI tools and platforms, we've not only enhanced the productivity of our team members but also unleashed their creativity to new heights. In the realm of marketing and creative design, AI serves as a catalyst for innovation, challenging our teams to craft more impactful and emotionally resonant content.

Tools like Midjourney, Stability AI, and Diffusion AI have become invaluable resources, providing inspiration and direction for our branding initiatives. While the final output may not be solely AI-generated, these tools have significantly influenced our brainstorming sessions, guiding us towards novel concepts and ideas that we may not have considered otherwise. The result is deliverables that exceed expectations, with a level of creativity that's amplified by the synergy between human ingenuity and AI assistance.