22feet Tribal Worldwide bags the digital mandate of Lumina CloudInfra

As per the mandate, the agency will look into supporting the data center platform’s digital presence.

By  Storyboard18Jun 19, 2023 5:07 PM
Lumina is a dedicated platform that prioritises the development of essential hyperscale data infrastructure in India and strives to support the country's digital progress while maintaining a high level of dependability. (Representative Image: NordWood Themes via Unsplash)

22feet Tribal Worldwide has bagged the digital mandate for Lumina CloudInfra Private Limited, a data center platform. As per the mandate, the agency will support Lumina’s digital presence, as Lumina continues to scale its business and build a high-quality digital infrastructure.

Lumina is a dedicated platform that prioritises the development of essential hyperscale data infrastructure in India and strives to support the country's digital progress while maintaining a high level of dependability.

Anil Reddy, global chief executive officer and co-founder, Lumina CloudInfra mentioned, “As we continue to grow and expand our services, it is essential that we have a strong and reliable partner to help us communicate our message effectively. We believe that 22feet Tribal has the experience and expertise to do just that.”

Vanaja Pillai, president, 22feet Tribal Worldwide commented, “Lumina is doing exceptional work in redefining and reimagining what the data centers of the future will look like. And 22feet Tribal is at the forefront of providing new-age, cutting-edge solutions to our clients to tell their stories in the digital world. We are very excited about partnering with Lumina in this incredibly important journey that will impact the way customers experience data centers in the future.”


First Published on Jun 19, 2023 5:07 PM

