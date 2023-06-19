22feet Tribal Worldwide bags the digital mandate of Lumina CloudInfra

22feet Tribal Worldwide has bagged the digital mandate for Lumina CloudInfra Private Limited, a data center platform. As per the mandate, the agency will support Lumina’s digital presence, as Lumina continues to scale its business and build a high-quality digital infrastructure.

Lumina is a dedicated platform that prioritises the development of essential hyperscale data infrastructure in India and strives to support the country's digital progress while maintaining a high level of dependability.

Anil Reddy, global chief executive officer and co-founder, Lumina CloudInfra mentioned, “As we continue to grow and expand our services, it is essential that we have a strong and reliable partner to help us communicate our message effectively. We believe that 22feet Tribal has the experience and expertise to do just that.”