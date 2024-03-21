22feet Tribal WW boards Axon Alex to head strategy, Shikha Davessar elevated to lead business

22feet Tribal Worldwide has onboarded Axon Alex to lead strategic planning for the agency. Additionally, Shikha Davessar, has been promoted to EVP and Head – Client Business. Both will report to Vanaja Pillai, President, 22feet Tribal Worldwide.

Spanning a career of over 16 years, Axon is a MICA alumnus and began his advertising journey with DDB Tribal. Some of the key roles in his professional journey include Strategy Director at BBH India and Managing Partner at Jack in the Box Worldwide where he played a significant role in contributing to the agency’s growth. Axon boasts a strong portfolio with marquee brands such as McDonald’s, Vi (Vodafone Idea), Mars Petcare, ITC Hotels.

“I am delighted with these developments at 22feetTribal Worldwide, building off the success we experienced over the last year. Axon joins us at a perfect time, with an enviable roster of clients and exciting business challenges ahead.,” said Vanaja Pillai, President, 22feet Tribal Worldwide.

“His expertise will undoubtedly enrich our strategic capabilities and propel our agency's further growth,” Pillai added.

“We've made great strides in new business and creative wins, and Shikha's contributions have been significant in making this happen. Her journey within our agency exemplifies our commitment to nurturing and recognising internal talent, and her elevation is a well-deserved recognition,”Pillai said on Davessar’s elevation.