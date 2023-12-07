comScore

Quantum Brief

Air France, Lufthansa and Etihad adverts banned over alleged 'greenwashing'

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) took stance against the airline’s adverts informing them that it did not show the impact lines have on climate change.

By  Storyboard18Dec 7, 2023 12:08 PM
Air France, Lufthansa and Etihad adverts banned over alleged 'greenwashing'
Lufthansa and Etihad have taken down their adverts. However, Air France did not have a ‘substantive response’ to ASA’s investigation. (Representative Image via Unsplash)

Advertisements of Air France, Lufthansa and Etihad have been banned for allegedly misleading consumers about the impact the airline has on the environment.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) took stance against the airline’s adverts informing them that it did not show the impact lines have on climate change.

Air France's ad said it was "committed to protecting the environment" and Lufthansa urged passengers to "fly more sustainably". Etihad's ad used the words such as "environmental advocacy”, reported the BBC.

Lufthansa and Etihad have taken down their adverts. However, Air France did not have a ‘substantive response’ to ASA’s investigation.

The ASA investigates adverts by companies it suspects of overstating their environmental friendliness, known as "corporate greenwashing”, said the BBC.


Tags
First Published on Dec 7, 2023 12:08 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Maruti Suzuki announces launch of first EV in FY 24-25

Maruti Suzuki announces launch of first EV in FY 24-25

Quantum Brief

Bajaj Auto to achieve EV profitability at a relatively lower threshold

Bajaj Auto to achieve EV profitability at a relatively lower threshold

Quantum Brief

Games24x7 unveils its new brand identity

Games24x7 unveils its new brand identity

Quantum Brief

Good Glamm Group collaborates with Shoppers Stop to provide new omni-channel experience

Good Glamm Group collaborates with Shoppers Stop to provide new omni-channel experience

Quantum Brief

Tata Play introduces addressable ads for linear television

Tata Play introduces addressable ads for linear television

Quantum Brief

Elon Musk demands Disney's Bob Iger be fired; Advertising exodus at X continues

Elon Musk demands Disney's Bob Iger be fired; Advertising exodus at X continues

Quantum Brief

Coca-Cola India forays into the alcohol beverages segment with Lemon-Dou

Coca-Cola India forays into the alcohol beverages segment with Lemon-Dou

Quantum Brief

AdEx to see 30-40 percent surge with Q1 2024 political advertising boost: R. Venkatasubramanian

AdEx to see 30-40 percent surge with Q1 2024 political advertising boost: R. Venkatasubramanian