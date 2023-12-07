Air France, Lufthansa and Etihad adverts banned over alleged 'greenwashing'

Advertisements of Air France, Lufthansa and Etihad have been banned for allegedly misleading consumers about the impact the airline has on the environment.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) took stance against the airline’s adverts informing them that it did not show the impact lines have on climate change.

Air France's ad said it was "committed to protecting the environment" and Lufthansa urged passengers to "fly more sustainably". Etihad's ad used the words such as "environmental advocacy”, reported the BBC.

Lufthansa and Etihad have taken down their adverts. However, Air France did not have a ‘substantive response’ to ASA’s investigation.