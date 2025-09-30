Chatterbox Technologies IPO: Influencer marketing agency spends Rs 12.28 lakh on ads, clocks Rs 24.2 lakh revenue in FY24

ADVERTISEMENT
Chatterbox Technologies, the digital and influencer marketing agency behind the Chtrbox platform, is headed for the stock exchanges as it looks to tap into India’s booming creator economy. The Mumbai-headquartered company, whose issue size is Rs 42.8 crore, is likely to be listed on the stock exchanges on 3 October. According to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), Chatterbox reported brand-building and marketing spends of Rs 8.28 lakh as of December 31, 2024, accounting for just 0.27% of total revenue. In FY24, such expenses stood at Rs 12.28 lakh.
The firm’s influencer management arm, Chtrbox Represent, continues to be a key revenue driver. The division generated Rs 21 crore in revenues during the nine months ended December 31, 2024, compared to Rs 24.2 crore in FY24, Rs 14.32 crore in FY23, and Rs 9 crore in FY22. Over the same periods, the company worked with 81, 77, 70, and 71 exclusive influencers, respectively.
Chatterbox broadly caters to brands across beauty, personal care & lifestyle, entertainment, technology, health & fitness, hospitality, and finance sectors, both in India and internationally. Revenue from its top five customers stood at Rs 11.5 crore in the December 2024 period, contributing 25.79% to total revenue, compared with Rs 2,674.10 lakh in FY24 and Rs 14.5 crore in FY23.
Overall revenue from operations grew to Rs 44.7 crore in the nine months ended December 31, 2024, from Rs 54.8 lakh in FY24, Rs 39.9 crore in FY23, and Rs 31.7 crore in FY22. Profit after tax (PAT) rose steadily as well--Rs 6.4 crore in the December 2024 period, Rs 8.5 crore in FY24, Rs 1.2 crore in FY23, and Rs 66.44 lakh in FY22.
The IPO move comes at a time when India’s influencer economy is seeing rapid scale, with marketers increasingly allocating budgets toward digital-first campaigns.