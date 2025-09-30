Anthropic plans to hire in India as Claude AI demand surges, to triple global workforce

ADVERTISEMENT
Anthropic, the Google- and Amazon-backed artificial intelligence start-up, has announced plans for a sweeping global expansion as demand for its Claude models accelerates outside the United States.
The $183 billion company confirmed it will triple its international workforce by 2025 and grow its applied AI team fivefold this year. The expansion includes hiring country heads in India, Australia, New Zealand, Korea and Singapore, as well as bolstering its presence across Europe with more than 100 new roles in Dublin, London and Zurich.
India has reportedly quickly become Anthropic’s second-largest market, accounting for 7.2% of Claude AI’s global usage share. The company is now preparing to appoint a country lead for India, positioning itself ahead of rival OpenAI, which is expected to enter the market by the end of 2025.
According to Anthropic, nearly 80% of Claude’s usage now comes from outside the US, reflecting strong international adoption. Its Claude large language models, often described as among the most powerful frontier AI systems available, have helped the company grow its enterprise customer base from under 1,000 to more than 300,000 in just two years.
The aggressive hiring plan underscores Anthropic’s ambitions to compete head-on with rivals such as OpenAI, Microsoft and Google, all of which are racing to capture global AI enterprise demand.