ChatGPT launches AI Action Portraits to rival Nano Banana trend

OpenAI has introduced a new feature, AI Action Portraits, designed to rival the popularity of Google’s Gemini Nano Banana AI among younger users.
The Nano Banana AI image generator has been trending for some time, enabling users to create 3D figures, superhero portraits, and even selfies with Bollywood characters. In response, OpenAI has launched Action Portrait images, a creative tool that transforms ordinary photos into stylised, superhero-like illustrations.
The feature employs generative AI powered by GPT-4 to generate 3D-style portraits with customisable elements such as labels, costumes, and sidekicks. Unlike standard social media filters, Action Portraits offer hyper-personalised, comic book-inspired outputs.
How to create AI Action Portraits:
Upload your photo: Take a clear selfie or choose one from your gallery. Ensure your face is well-lit and fully visible for accurate rendering.
Craft your prompt: Begin with instructions such as, “Transform my photo into a 3D superhero action figure named [Your Hero Name], clad in [describe costume] with [powers or accessories].” Users can add playful details, for example, “Include my cat as a sidekick in a tiny cape” or “Package it in a retro comic book box.”
Generate and refine: Submit the prompt and let AI create the image. If adjustments are needed, users can refine outputs with prompts like, “Make the armour more metallic and add glowing runes.”
Share: Download the final portrait and post it online.
With this launch, OpenAI is aiming to capture a growing segment of AI enthusiasts seeking personalised, artistic creations, directly challenging the rising popularity of Gemini Nano Banana AI.