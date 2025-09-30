OpenAI posts $4.3 billion revenue in H1 2025 amid massive AI investment

ADVERTISEMENT
OpenAI generated approximately $4.3 billion in revenue in the first half of 2025, surpassing last year’s full-year revenue by roughly 16%, according to a report by The Information citing financial disclosures to shareholders.
The surge comes as the AI research firm continues to pour resources into developing advanced models like ChatGPT. OpenAI reportedly spent $6.7 billion on research and development during the first six months of the year, contributing to a total cash burn of $2.5 billion.
Despite the high spending, the company ended June with about $17.5 billion in cash and securities.
OpenAI is targeting $13 billion in revenue and $8.5 billion in total cash burn for the full year, signaling aggressive investment in AI research, infrastructure, and platform expansion.
The company has also been exploring ways to provide liquidity to employees. Reuters reported in August that OpenAI was in early-stage talks about a potential stock sale that could allow staff to cash out, with a potential valuation around $500 billion.
Meanwhile, strategic partnerships are bolstering OpenAI’s growth. Nvidia announced last week plans to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI and provide data-center chips to support its AI workloads, underscoring the deepening collaboration between the two tech leaders.