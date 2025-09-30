GSK's CEO Dame Emma Walsmey to step down

ADVERTISEMENT
British pharmaceutical company GSK has announced the departure of chief executive officer Dame Emma Walsmey, after holding the position for eight years. She will step down from the board by the end of this year, and will remain at GSK until her notice period ends on September 30, 2026.
Luke Miels, GSK's chief commercial officer, will succeed her starting January 1.
Walsmey joined the Board as CEO Designate on 1 January 2017 and became CEO on 1 April 2017. She has been a member of the GSK Leadership Team since 2011, as the President and then CEO of GSK Consumer Healthcare. Emma will step down as CEO and from the Board on 31 December 2025.
Before being appointed as GSK’s CEO, she was the CEO of GSK Consumer Healthcare, a joint venture between GSK and Novartis, from its creation in March 2015. Walsmey joined GSK in 2010 from L’Oreal, having worked there for 17 years in a variety of roles in Paris, London, New York and Shanghai. Emma’s position as an Independent Director of Microsoft, Inc., further supplements the technology and cyber security experience she brings to the Board.
Walsmey holds an MA in Classics and Modern Languages from Oxford University.