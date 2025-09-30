IBDF re-elects Kevin Vaz as President, Avinash Pandey to assume role as Secretary General

ADVERTISEMENT
The Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF) convened its 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday in New Delhi. The meeting was chaired by Kevin Vaz, president of IBDF and CEO – Entertainment of JioStar India Pvt. Ltd. The AGM saw the re-election of Gaurav Banerjee (Culver Max) and R. Mahesh Kumar (Sun Network) to the IBDF Board. Anil Kumar Singhvi (Zee Media) was newly elected to the Board.
Following the AGM, the Board of Directors re-elected the Office Bearers for the upcoming term:
• President: Kevin Vaz (JioStar)
• Vice Presidents: Rajat Sharma (India TV), Banerjee (Culver Max), and Kumar (Sun Network)
• Treasurer: I. Venkat (Eenadu TV)
The Board also includes: Aroon Purie (TV Today Network), Gaurav Dwivedi (Prasar Bharati), Jayant Mathew (MMTV) and Punit Goenka (Zee Entertainment).
The Board also co-opted Sumanta Bose (JioStar), John Brittas (Kairali TV), and Nachiket Pantvaidya (Culver Max) as members.
Media veteran Avinash Pandey will assume the role of Secretary General, effective October 1, 2025. He succeeds Siddharth Jain, whose tenure concludes on September 30, 2025.
Pandey said, “I am honoured to take on this role at such a pivotal time for the industry. I look forward to collaborating with the Board and members to champion the interests of the broadcasting and digital sector. My focus will be on enhancing constructive dialogue with the government, navigating the evolving regulatory landscape, and strengthening the Foundation’s role as a unified voice for growth.”
The AGM also brought together industry leaders to review the sector's performance and strategize for the future.
In his inaugural address as president, Vaz underscored the enduring power of Linear Television. “Despite geo-political and economic headwinds, Linear Television’s fundamentals remain strong. It continues to be the bedrock of content creation and brand building in India,” he stated.
Vaz stated, “An overwhelming 97 percent of India’s original content - nearly 200,000 hours in 2024, was produced for Linear TV. It engages audiences at a scale unmatched by any other medium, with roughly 46 trillion minutes of annual viewing across 190 million screens, outpacing user-generated video. The family co-viewing experience keeps TV at the heart of Indian homes and culture.”
Looking ahead, he added, “We anticipate a significant upswing in advertising revenue, with the festive season providing an immediate boost and recent GST reforms announced by the Government laying a robust foundation for sustained long-term growth, aligned with India's economic trajectory. Television’s next chapter is one of evolution - leveraging its enduring reach and trust, amplified by digital capabilities. Through IBDF, we will continue to advocate for a consistent, forward-looking regulatory regime that reaffirms television’s vital role in the nation’s media fabric.”
