Apple grants staff three extra “Steve Days” off amid blockbuster iPhone launch

Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that the company will give all employees three additional days off during Thanksgiving week, continuing a tradition established during the Steve Jobs era known as “Steve Days.”
In his annual companywide memo, Cook praised the company’s recent achievements and expressed pride in Apple’s impact on customers and developers worldwide. “I really could not be prouder of the impact we're having on our customers and the opportunities we're creating for our incredible developers and the world,” he wrote, as per reports. “In recognition of your outstanding work, I'm pleased to share that everyone will receive an additional three days off to relax and spend time with loved ones,” Cook added, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.
The additional days off are scheduled for Monday through Wednesday before Thanksgiving for most US-based teams. Retail, AppleCare, and international teams are able to take the days at a later date, with Cook stressing that the break is “well deserved this year in light of your impressive achievements and the company's performance.”
The announcement comes shortly after Apple concluded its September product launch event, which introduced the iPhone 17 series, including the ultra-thin iPhone Air, alongside the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and AirPods Pro 3. The launch saw record-breaking sales, marking one of the company’s most successful iPhone releases to date.