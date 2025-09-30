OpenAI’s Sam Altman says AI could replace 40% of human tasks by 2030

ADVERTISEMENT
OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman has warned that artificial intelligence could soon automate a significant share of human work, with as many as 40 per cent of current tasks at risk of being performed by machines by the end of the decade.
In an interview with German daily Die Welt, Altman said rapid advances in large language models (LLMs) and artificial general intelligence (AGI) could have profound implications for the global workforce. He said that it is useful to talk about the percentage of tasks, not the percentage of jobs. Altman added he can imagine a world where 30 to 40 per cent of the tasks that happen in the economy today get done by AI in the not very distant future.
Altman added that AGI systems would eventually surpass humans in nearly all areas of intelligence. He noted that AGI will be smarter than humans in all aspects, predicting that such models could arrive before 2030. He predicted that if we don’t have models by then that are extraordinarily capable and do things that we ourselves cannot do, I’d be very surprised.
The OpenAI boss also used the opportunity to underscore the progress of the company’s latest model, ChatGPT-5, which he described as so advanced that he no longer uses any other AI system. “ChatGPT-5 is already smarter than me—and than most people,” he admitted.
OpenAI, which has pioneered some of the most widely used AI systems, including the GPT series, continues to face questions over the economic and social impact of its technology. Altman has generally avoided making sensational claims about AI, but his comments underline the pace of change and the disruption that could follow as businesses and workers adapt to increasingly capable machines.