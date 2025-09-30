Havas India & Banijay Asia enter into a strategic partnership

ADVERTISEMENT
Havas India, part of Paris-headquartered advertising and communications network Havas, has announced a strategic partnership with Banijay Asia, part of Europe’s largest studio, Banijay Entertainment.
In India, Banijay Asia has produced some of the most popular scripted and unscripted formats, including The Kapil Sharma Show, Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye, The Night Manager and The Voice, highlighted the company in its statement.
The collaboration will enable Havas India to move beyond conventional advertising and bring the power of entertainment-led brand storytelling to the heart of its creative solutions.
Banijay Asia will work across Havas’ client portfolio across the SEA region, including, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Philippines, South Korea, and Japan, ensuring that brands under the network can tap into Banijay Entertainment’s global content know-how.
Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas India, SEA & North Asia (Japan and South Korea), said, “This strategic partnership with Banijay Asia across India and SEA represents a pivotal step forward in how brands engage with audiences. Banijay Asia is renowned for creating world-class entertainment IP with impact far beyond borders. By combining this strength with our expertise, we are enabling clients to move beyond traditional advertising towards storytelling at scale that are bigger, bolder, and built to drive cultural and business impact. Advertising today is no longer confined to conventional mediums; it thrives at the intersection of entertainment, content, and culture. Together, we are unlocking opportunities that allow brands to remain relevant, meaningful, and truly future-forward.”
Deepak Dhar, founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India, said: “With our unmatched storytelling formats and Havas’ integrated communications network, we are equipping brands with the tools to entertain, inspire and become part of everyday conversations. India, and the Asia-Pacific region at large, is ready for a more immersive, content-first approach to brand building, and together we are leading that shift.”