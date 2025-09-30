            
  • Home
  • brand makers
  • Swiggy delivers idlis to Shashi Tharoor after viral social media praise

Swiggy delivers idlis to Shashi Tharoor after viral social media praise

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s viral social media praise of idlis as a “culinary masterpiece” prompted Swiggy to deliver freshly prepared idlis to his residence, turning his online ode into a real-life gastronomic gesture.

By  Storyboard18Sep 30, 2025 10:40 AM
Swiggy delivers idlis to Shashi Tharoor after viral social media praise
Swiggy accompanied the delivery with a message in Hindi, noting the delight of serving “Shri Tharoor Ji the region's finest idli” and hoping that the experience brought him “to a state of supreme bliss.”

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor found himself the recipient of a unique culinary tribute after his impassioned defence of idlis went viral online. The Thiruvananthapuram parliamentarian had taken to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to a user who called the steamed delicacy “steamed regret,” offering instead a poetic appreciation of the dish.

“A truly great idli is a cloud, a whisper, a perfect dream of the perfectibility of human civilisation,” Tharoor wrote, comparing the soft rice-and-lentil morsels to a Beethoven symphony, a Tagore sangeet, a Husain painting, and a Tendulkar century. His elaborate praise quickly captured the attention of netizens, sparking memes, retweets, and widespread commentary.

In response, Swiggy decided to turn words into action. On Sunday, delivery personnel and employees arrived at Tharoor’s residence bearing freshly prepared idlis. A photograph shared on X showed the MP posing with the team and the parcels, a symbol of culinary diplomacy between a food delivery platform and a celebrated foodie-politician.

Swiggy accompanied the delivery with a message in Hindi, noting the delight of serving “Shri Tharoor Ji the region's finest idli” and hoping that the experience brought him “to a state of supreme bliss.”

Tharoor has long expressed his appreciation for the South Indian breakfast classic, previously sharing his fondness for idli breakfasts during a stay in Vienna, where he visited #Prosi restaurant daily.


Tags
First Published on Sep 30, 2025 10:40 AM

More from Storyboard18