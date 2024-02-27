Amazon Pay gets RBI's payment aggregator license

Amazon Pay, the fintech arm of e-commerce major Amazon, is the latest to get the payment aggregator (PA) license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The regulator gave its go ahead to the payments app to carry out business as payment aggregator, which will allow it to facilitate ecommerce transactions through its app, Moneycontrol reported.

As many as 10 companies have been given out the license since the start of 2024. This includes food aggregator Zomato, Juspay, Decentro, Mswipe, Zoho, Stripe among others, it states.

The company already holds a Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI) license to operate its wallet services-Amazon Pay balance: Money, the RBI documents shows.