Anushka Sharma becomes fashion brand W's brand ambassador

Indian fashion brand - W, on-boarded Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Anushka Sharma as its brand ambassador. With this partnership, the brand prepares to launch its festive campaign that merges festivities with the spirit of modernity. The campaign talks about every festival having a story that is synonymous to the story of women. It captures the essence of women being the centre of every celebration, thereby urging women to cherish their individuality and ‘Celebrate your story’.

Speaking about the association, Anushka Sharma said, "I am happy to be a part of the W for Woman family as a brand ambassador. The brand's ideology resonates with my beliefs and values. The brand celebrates the essence of every woman, her unique story, her convictions, her beliefs, her challenges and her wins. To me, W for Woman is the embodiment of a thinking woman’s brand, reflecting the modern woman who embraces her roots- a woman who is truly Indian at heart and global in her outlook.”