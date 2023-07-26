Ask and you shall receive: Zuckerberg on launching new Threads feature

Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday announced new updates on Threads including a ‘following’ feed and translations feature. Four days back a certain Threads handle put out a Thread saying ‘Can you please add a following tab? Zuckerberg quoted the Thread and replied saying, ‘Ask and you shall receive’. Since the launch of Threads, the Instagram team has been continuing to listen to community feedback and is working as quickly as possible to deliver new features.

Following / ‘For you’ feed on Threads allows one to view posts from other profiles, now with two options. The ‘For you’ is a view of one’s Threads feed that includes a mix of posts from profiles they’ve chosen to follow and recommended accounts. On the other hand, ‘Following’ will only show posts from people user’s follow in chronological order. As part of the translations feature, Threads posts in feed are translated automatically based on the language they're written in and the language settings of the person viewing it. If a user sees a thread in a different language, and their language is available as a translation, they can tap the translation button at the bottom right of the post or reply to see it.