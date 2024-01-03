comScore

Quantum Brief

Ayodhya turned popular choice on New Year's Eve; witnessed 70 percent surge in bookings says OYO's Ritesh Agarwal

Ritesh Agarwal, CEO of OYO took to X to share an interesting statistic. Ayodhya had seen on New Year's Eve, more than what was witnessed in other popular holiday destinations such as Goa and Nainital.

By  Storyboard18Jan 3, 2024 1:45 PM
Ayodhya turned popular choice on New Year's Eve; witnessed 70 percent surge in bookings says OYO's Ritesh Agarwal
He also shared how 80 percent more users were looking for stays in Ayodhya on New Year’s Eve. (Images sourced via Forbes and Firstpost)

December 30th opened pathways (literally) for Ayodhya’s tourism industry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, as well as the revamped Ayodhya railway station.

Ritesh Agarwal, CEO of OYO took to X to share an interesting statistic. Ayodhya had seen on New Year's Eve, more than what was witnessed in other popular holiday destinations such as Goa and Nainital.

Agarwal also believes that spiritual tourism will be one of the largest factors to drive growth in India’s tourism industry in the next 5 years.

"Holy destinations are now India's favourite destinations! Ayodhya saw a 70% jump in OYO app users vs Goa (50%) and Nainital (60%). Spiritual tourism will be one of the biggest growth drivers of the tourism industry in the next 5 years," Agarwal mentioned on X.

He also shared how 80 percent more users were looking for stays in Ayodhya on New Year’s Eve.

"Na hills, na beaches! 80% more users are searching for stays in Ayodhya today! Seeing one of the highest spikes," he wrote.


Tags
First Published on Jan 3, 2024 1:45 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Tata AIG releases 'Expect the Expected' featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rohit Shetty

Tata AIG releases 'Expect the Expected' featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rohit Shetty

Quantum Brief

Job scams in adland continue: Havas India calls for caution

Job scams in adland continue: Havas India calls for caution

Quantum Brief

Vi and Team Vitality enter into esports partnership in India

Vi and Team Vitality enter into esports partnership in India

Quantum Brief

Hero Motocorp launches #LiveTheLegend campaign for its bike brand Karizma XMR

Hero Motocorp launches #LiveTheLegend campaign for its bike brand Karizma XMR

Quantum Brief

BARC boosts TV meter count to 59,000

BARC boosts TV meter count to 59,000

Quantum Brief

MIB issues final advisory to non-compliant MSOs

MIB issues final advisory to non-compliant MSOs

Quantum Brief

Tata Power onboards Baljeet Kaur as sustainability champion

Tata Power onboards Baljeet Kaur as sustainability champion

Quantum Brief

Telegram updates: Redesigned call interface, less battery use, colourful calls and Thanos Snap effect

Telegram updates: Redesigned call interface, less battery use, colourful calls and Thanos Snap effect