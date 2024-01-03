Ayodhya turned popular choice on New Year's Eve; witnessed 70 percent surge in bookings says OYO's Ritesh Agarwal

December 30th opened pathways (literally) for Ayodhya’s tourism industry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, as well as the revamped Ayodhya railway station.

Ritesh Agarwal, CEO of OYO took to X to share an interesting statistic. Ayodhya had seen on New Year's Eve, more than what was witnessed in other popular holiday destinations such as Goa and Nainital.

Agarwal also believes that spiritual tourism will be one of the largest factors to drive growth in India’s tourism industry in the next 5 years.

"Holy destinations are now India's favourite destinations! Ayodhya saw a 70% jump in OYO app users vs Goa (50%) and Nainital (60%). Spiritual tourism will be one of the biggest growth drivers of the tourism industry in the next 5 years," Agarwal mentioned on X.

Holy destinations are now India's favourite destinations!🙏



Ayodhya saw a 70% jump in OYO app users vs Goa (50%) and Nainital (60%)



Spiritual tourism will be one of the biggest growth drivers of the tourism industry in the next 5 years. #CheckIn2024 — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) December 31, 2023

He also shared how 80 percent more users were looking for stays in Ayodhya on New Year’s Eve.

"Na hills, na beaches! 80% more users are searching for stays in Ayodhya today! Seeing one of the highest spikes," he wrote.