Star to respond against ZEEL's $8 million counterclaim by June 6

As part of the ongoing arbitration proceedings under the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA), Star India is reportedly set to submit its reply and defense against Zee Entertainment Enterprises’ (ZEEL) counterclaims by 6 June 2025.

ZEEL, in turn, is scheduled to file its rejoinder by 1 August 2025. The arbitration proceedings between two media companies are currently in the document production stage, a key procedural phase in their dispute over the terminated sub-licensing agreement for International Cricket Council (ICC) media rights.

In January, ZEEL filed a counterclaim case for $8 million plus interest (around Rs 70 crore) against Star India. The development followed Star's filing of a damages claim of $940 million concerning the failed ICC contract, which is currently being arbitrated at the LCIA.

ZEEL, then in stock filings, had shared that the arbitration process is in its early stages, with the determination of ZEEL's alleged liability for breaches of the Alliance Agreement with Star still pending.

This counterclaim was related to the Rs 69 crore paid by ZEEL to Star as per their agreement.

Last year in December, ZEEL submitted its statement of defence refuting all claims made by Star. A three-member arbitral tribunal appointed by the LCIA is overseeing the dispute.

In September 2024, Star filed its statement of case, which included an expert report on damages and a witness statement. Star India filed a 'statement of case' before LCIA in which it declared termination of the alliance agreement and sought damages in the now-terminated ICC TV rights deal case.

Denying such allegations, Zee had then asserted that it "strongly contest all unfounded claims" and stated that it will defend its position on merit.

It added, “The company (ZEEL) categorically refutes all claims and assertions made by Star including its claims for damages. The arbitration is at its initial stage and the LCIA Arbitral Tribunal is yet to determine if the Company is liable in any manner. The Company will, on merits, strongly contest all unfounded claims by Star and reserves all its rights.”