Banijay Asia forays into SouthEast Asia through CreAsia Studio

Deepak Dhar, founder and chief executive officer, Banijay Asia, a company producing content for OTT, television and films has announced the creation of CreAsia Studio thus expanding into the South Asian region.

Banijay Asia, which is a joint venture between Dhar and Banijay Group, had established the company, and it also owns Endemol Shine India.

Jessica Kam Engle has been appointed as executive vice president and business head of CreAsia Studio. Her responsibilities will include focusing on local collaborations for local originals and Banijay IP adaptations.

Engle has worked across comapnies like Walt Disney, Warner Media, MTV among others. She held the position of head of content and development for Disney + in the APAC region.

She was also the head of original production for HBO Asia.