Banijay Asia forays into SouthEast Asia through CreAsia Studio

Banijay Asia, a joint venture between Dhar and Banijay Group, had established the company and also owns Endemol Shine India.

Jessica Kam Engle has been appointed as executive vice president and business head of CreAsia Studio. Her responsibilities will include focusing on local collaborations for local originals and Banijay IP adaptations. (Image source: Official website)

Deepak Dhar, founder and chief executive officer, Banijay Asia, a company producing content for OTT, television and films has announced the creation of CreAsia Studio thus expanding into the South Asian region.

Jessica Kam Engle has been appointed as executive vice president and business head of CreAsia Studio. Her responsibilities will include focusing on local collaborations for local originals and Banijay IP adaptations.

Engle has worked across comapnies like Walt Disney, Warner Media, MTV among others. She held the position of head of content and development for Disney + in the APAC region.

She was also the head of original production for HBO Asia.

In 2023, Banijay took full control of Endemol Shine India where it acquired 51 percent stake in CA Media for $ 90 million to $ 100 million. Banijay and Endemol Shine India produced 85-90 scripted and unscripted shows across Hindi and regional languages in a year, stated a media report. This is likely to see an increase to 90-100 shows this year.


