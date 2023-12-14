BARC Ratings: CNN-News18 stays ahead of competition on Counting Day

As per the latest data released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), CNN-News18 has reaffirmed its stronghold in the English News segment, securing a remarkable 30.6 percent market share on the Counting Day of assembly elections held across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana on December 3, 2023.

Positioning itself as the number one choice of viewers for comprehensive Counting Day coverage, CNN-News18 outperformed its competitors, with Republic TV securing the second position at 25.4 percent market share, closely trailed by Times Now with 23.6 percent. India Today TV followed suit with a market share of 12.9 percent.

The resounding success of CNN-News18 on Counting Day can be attributed to its special election programming, delivering the quickest and most accurate results, coupled with top-tier anchors like Zakka Jacob, Anand Narasimhan, and Rahul Shivshankar. The channel's extensive network of reporters across all four states, ensured fastest, comprehensive coverage. CNN-News18's presentation with engaging graphics and insightful explainers, simplified complex trends and data, making it easily comprehensible for the audience.