BBH bags the creative mandate of upGrad

BBH India, a creative agency has secured the creative mandate for upGrad, an integrated learning skilling and workforce development company for its upcoming brand campaign scheduled this year.

The account was won post a multi-agency pitch.

The collaboration with BBH India comes at a time as upGrad looks to further consolidate its position as the skilling giant emerging out of India.

Himanshu Saxena, chief operating officer and MD, BBH India, stated, “Partnering upGrad is a matter of immense pride and excitement for us. upGrad comes with a legacy of great brand & business building. However, this new journey that promises ‘Career Acceleration’ to a wider cross-section of Indians, is an extremely powerful moment in the brand’s lifestage. We are committed to delivering the power of ‘Zag’ creativity for upGrad and accelerate upGrad into next orbit of growth and fame.”