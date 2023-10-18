BBH bags the creative mandate of upGrad

BBH India, a creative agency has secured the creative mandate for upGrad, an integrated learning skilling and workforce development company for its upcoming brand campaign scheduled this year.
The account was won post a multi-agency pitch.
The collaboration with BBH India comes at a time as upGrad looks to further consolidate its position as the skilling giant emerging out of India.
Himanshu Saxena, chief operating officer and MD, BBH India, stated, “Partnering upGrad is a matter of immense pride and excitement for us. upGrad comes with a legacy of great brand & business building. However, this new journey that promises ‘Career Acceleration’ to a wider cross-section of Indians, is an extremely powerful moment in the brand’s lifestage. We are committed to delivering the power of ‘Zag’ creativity for upGrad and accelerate upGrad into next orbit of growth and fame.”
Ankit Khirwal, head of marketing, upGrad said, "upGrad has built a strong brand identity among working professionals in the last 8+ years and it's critical we talk about our evolved portfolio that addresses individuals' entire learning value chain from the time they exit school and become domain experts or thought leaders. Our partnership with BBH India goes beyond creative synergies to inspire New India including working professionals and students alike, to accept constant upskilling as a Lifelong learning event. This will also mark a fundamental step in the nation-building process and shall prepare an army of market-ready professionals, equipped to tackle any industrial challenges."