Beauty brand Sol de Janeiro onboards Khushi Kapoor as brand ambassador

Beauty brand (offering Brazilian beauty traditions) Sol de Janeiro has onboarded its very first brand ambassador for India, Khushi Kapoor. This partnership marks a milestone for Sol de Janeiro as it strengthens its presence in the Indian beauty market through its strategic partnership with Nykaa.

"We are excited to welcome Khushi Kapoor into the Sol de Janeiro family, said Heela Yang, chief executive officer and co-founder of Sol de Janeiro. "Khushi is bold and unapologetic, reflecting the very spirit & values of the Sol de Janeiro brand. With the support of our Nykaa retail partner, we are beyond thrilled to work with Khushi to share our efficacious products with our consumers and further spread the warmth and joy of Sol de Janeiro across the world.”

Kapoor expressed her excitement stating, “I am honored to be a part of the Sol de Janeiro family and represent this dynamic and vibrant brand, that’s exclusively available on Nykaa! Self-care, for me, is about embracing one's unique identity, and Sol de Janeiro's products empower individuals to do just that. I look forward to sharing Sol de Janeiro’s indulgent body care rituals with Indian consumers."