Bindis back after Backlash: Nalli Silks in ad controversy after netizen's outrage over bindi-less models

A few days ago, HDFC Bank's' ‘Vigil Aunty’’ ran into controversy where the character portrayed by Anuradha Menon sported a bindi in the shape of a stop sign.
Today, saree brand Nalli Silks is in light for a fresh controversial advertisement that showed a model decked up in an elegant saree without a bindi. As per Hindu customs and traditions, during the occasion of festivities, traditional attire is perceived as incomplete without jewellery and a bindi. Moreover, a ‘bindi’ is known to welcome good luck.
As soon as the ad went viral, ‘No bindi no business’ soon began to trend. Also, this led to a section of people divided on ‘X’.
No Bindi No Business @NalliSilk GTH #NoBindiNoBusiness pic.twitter.com/ugd3ZC6Arf— Office of Shailesh Tewarie #HinduLivesMatter (@shaileshbrahm) October 18, 2023
Businesses in sad morning look. But want money from Hindu customers. No bindi, no Business. https://t.co/3SO6iyVwA9— Ramu GSV (@gsv_ramu) October 19, 2023
I don't have a stake in the "no bindi, no business" matter, but here's a thought: instead of focusing on calling out brands for not representing Hindu festivals as they are, which can inadvertently generate negative publicity, how about incentivizing and applauding brands that do…— Shilpa Godbole (@godbole_shilpa) October 22, 2023
Post the backlash and criticism, the brand launched another campaign featuring actor Soni Srivastava. Here, you can see the models decked up in sarees and are seen sporting their ‘bindis’.