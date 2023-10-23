Bindis back after Backlash: Nalli Silks in ad controversy after netizen's outrage over bindi-less models

A few days ago, HDFC Bank's' ‘Vigil Aunty’’ ran into controversy where the character portrayed by Anuradha Menon sported a bindi in the shape of a stop sign.

Today, saree brand Nalli Silks is in light for a fresh controversial advertisement that showed a model decked up in an elegant saree without a bindi. As per Hindu customs and traditions, during the occasion of festivities, traditional attire is perceived as incomplete without jewellery and a bindi. Moreover, a ‘bindi’ is known to welcome good luck.

As soon as the ad went viral, ‘No bindi no business’ soon began to trend. Also, this led to a section of people divided on ‘X’.

Businesses in sad morning look. But want money from Hindu customers. No bindi, no Business. https://t.co/3SO6iyVwA9 — Ramu GSV (@gsv_ramu) October 19, 2023

I don't have a stake in the "no bindi, no business" matter, but here's a thought: instead of focusing on calling out brands for not representing Hindu festivals as they are, which can inadvertently generate negative publicity, how about incentivizing and applauding brands that do… — Shilpa Godbole (@godbole_shilpa) October 22, 2023