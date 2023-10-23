comScore

Bindis back after Backlash: Nalli Silks in ad controversy after netizen's outrage over bindi-less models

The brand recently released an advertisement that showed a model decked up in an elegant saree without a bindi.

By  Storyboard18Oct 23, 2023 3:44 PM
As soon as the ad went viral, ‘No bindi no business’ soon began to trend. Also, this led to a section of people divided on ‘X’. (Image source: @shaileshbrahm via X)

A few days ago, HDFC Bank's' ‘Vigil Aunty’’ ran into controversy where the character portrayed by Anuradha Menon sported a bindi in the shape of a stop sign.

Today, saree brand Nalli Silks is in light for a fresh controversial advertisement that showed a model decked up in an elegant saree without a bindi. As per Hindu customs and traditions, during the occasion of festivities, traditional attire is perceived as incomplete without jewellery and a bindi. Moreover, a ‘bindi’ is known to welcome good luck.

As soon as the ad went viral, ‘No bindi no business’ soon began to trend. Also, this led to a section of people divided on ‘X’.

Post the backlash and criticism, the brand launched another campaign featuring actor Soni Srivastava. Here, you can see the models decked up in sarees and are seen sporting their ‘bindis’.


First Published on Oct 23, 2023 3:44 PM

