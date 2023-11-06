Biz Moves: Interactive Avenues, Atom Network and Moshi Moshi win mandates

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

Interactive Avenues and Twinings

Interactive Avenues, the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India, has won the e-commerce mandate for Twinings, world’s oldest tea companies.

As per the mandate, the agency will focus on expanding the brand’s e-commerce sales and driving growth across marketplaces. The agency will handle their end-to-end e-commerce business too. This includes strategy, content creation, media activation, catalogue management, and more.

They will also leverage their proprietary e-commerce solution, Carter, to deliver data-driven insights, optimize the brand’s media campaigns, and drive profitability.

Atom Network and DS Group

The Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation, has onboarded Atom Network as their creative partner for DS Group’s dairy business. The account was won post a multi-agency pitch.

As per the mandate, the agency will handle the creative duties for the company's brands Ksheer and Ovino.

Moshi Moshi and Klub