comScore

Quantum Brief

Biz Moves: Interactive Avenues, Atom Network and Moshi Moshi win mandates

Keep up with all the key business wins and the account movements.

By  Storyboard18Nov 6, 2023 6:40 AM
Biz Moves: Interactive Avenues, Atom Network and Moshi Moshi win mandates
Interactive Avenues, the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India, has won the e-commerce mandate for Twinings, world’s oldest tea companies. (Representative Image: vikram sundaramoorthy via Unsplash)

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

Interactive Avenues and Twinings

Interactive Avenues, the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India, has won the e-commerce mandate for Twinings, world’s oldest tea companies.

As per the mandate, the agency will focus on expanding the brand’s e-commerce sales and driving growth across marketplaces. The agency will handle their end-to-end e-commerce business too. This includes strategy, content creation, media activation, catalogue management, and more.

They will also leverage their proprietary e-commerce solution, Carter, to deliver data-driven insights, optimize the brand’s media campaigns, and drive profitability.

Atom Network and DS Group

The Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation, has onboarded Atom Network as their creative partner for DS Group’s dairy business. The account was won post a multi-agency pitch.

As per the mandate, the agency will handle the creative duties for the company's brands Ksheer and Ovino.

Moshi Moshi and Klub

Communication company Moshi Moshi has won the social media marketing mandate of revenue based financing platform Klub. As per the mandate, the agency will focus on comprehensive social media marketing strategy to amplify and create social media campaigns and content strategies.


Tags
First Published on Nov 6, 2023 6:40 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Wipro Consumer Care acquires VVF's Jo, Doy and Bacter Shields; expands its personal wash portfolio

Wipro Consumer Care acquires VVF's Jo, Doy and Bacter Shields; expands its personal wash portfolio

Quantum Brief

Truecaller's in-app publisher, Truecaller Ads expands its offerings to brands

Truecaller's in-app publisher, Truecaller Ads expands its offerings to brands

Quantum Brief

Bewakoof appoints Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador

Bewakoof appoints Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador

Quantum Brief

Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Quantum Brief

BookMyShow turns profitable after recording operating revenue nearing Rs. 1000 crores

BookMyShow turns profitable after recording operating revenue nearing Rs. 1000 crores

Quantum Brief

Indian Gen Z are trend-setters: Instagram study

Indian Gen Z are trend-setters: Instagram study

Quantum Brief

BCCI approaches NCLT for insolvency of Byju's over unpaid Rs. 158 crore

BCCI approaches NCLT for insolvency of Byju's over unpaid Rs. 158 crore

Quantum Brief

Flipkart's SPOYL partners with Netflix's upcoming 'Archies' to launch official merchandise

Flipkart's SPOYL partners with Netflix's upcoming 'Archies' to launch official merchandise